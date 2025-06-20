Shubman Gill became the fourth Indian player to slam a century on his Test captaincy debut for the India national cricket team. The 25-year-old achieved this historic feat during the opening day of the first Test against the England national cricket team in Leeds on June 20. The right-handed batter joined the elite list, including Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli. Shubman Gill hammered his sixth century in the longest format. This was also Gill's maiden Test century in SENA countries and in England. Shubman Gill achieved the three-figure mark in 140 deliveries. Shubman Gill Hits His First Test Century as Team India Captain, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

Shubman Gill Joins Elite List!

