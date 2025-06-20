Shubman Gill slammed his first Test century as an Indian captain. Gill also slammed his maiden Test ton in England. The India national cricket team's Test captain achieved this feat during the opening day of the first Test against the England national cricket team in Leeds on June 20. This was Shubman Gill's first Test century as an Indian Test skipper. Shubman Gill achieved the three-figure mark in 140 deliveries. This was also Shubman Gill's sixth century in the longest format. Cheteshwar Pujara Frames Michael Vaughan’s Old Tweet for Wrongly Predicting India’s 4–0 Whitewash on 2020–21 Australia Tour, Makes Ex-England Captain Sign on It During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Live Coverage (Watch Video).

Shubman Gill Scores His First Test Century as Captain

