Shubman Gill cruised his way to a stylish half-century during India vs West Indies 1st ODI 2022. The right-hander played some elegant shots on both sides of the wicket as he got to the mark off 36 deliveries.

Maiden ODI fifty for Shubman Gill 💪



Watch #WIvIND for FREE on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v (in select regions) 📺 pic.twitter.com/XUN0x0TQS6— ICC (@ICC) July 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)