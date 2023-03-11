Shubman Gill did justice to his stature as one of the best young cricketers in the modern era with his second Test Hundred, with him getting to the mark on Day 3 of India vs Australia 4th Test 2023. This was Gill's first Test hundred at home and came off 194 deliveries, with 10 fours and one six. The young right-hander has batted with intent and played some delightful shots on both sides of the wicket en route to attaining the three-figure mark. Rohit Sharma Completes 17000 Runs in International Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 3.

