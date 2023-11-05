Shubman Gill looked fired up as he reacted after Marco Jansen stared him down during the India vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match on November 5. The right-hander danced down the track and struck a massive six on the third ball of the seventh over of the innings off Jansen's bowling and the left-arm pacer, clearly displeased, stared at him. Gill noticed it and gave him a stare back with the youngster later interacting with Virat Kohli at the other end. The video of this has gone viral. ‘Ball of the Tournament’ Fans in Awe of Keshav Maharaj’s Delivery To Dismiss Shubman Gill During IND vs SA ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

