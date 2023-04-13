Shubman Gill scored his second fifty of IPL 2023 during the Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match on Thursday, April 13. The right-hander played some delightful strokes on his home ground and has attacked both the pacers and spinners. He got to this mark off 40 balls with six fours. Wriddhiman Saha Completes 2500 Runs in IPL, Achieves Feat During PBKS vs GT IPL 2023 Match.

Shubman Gill Scores Half-Century

