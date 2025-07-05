The new India national cricket team Test side captain Shubman Gill has scored yet another century in the India vs England Test series 2025. After a brilliantly struck 269 in the first innings, captain Shubman Gill scored a century in the second innings as well, coming in to bat at number four. With this ton, Shubman Gill has become the first-ever player to score a double hundred and a century in the same Test against England. The ton in the second innings of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025, was his eighth career century in the format for India. Rishabh Pant Wicket Video: Watch Star Indian Keeper-Batter Get Caught in Deep After Bat Slips From his Hand During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

Shubman Gill Strikes Another Century

2⃣6⃣9⃣ in the first innings 🙌 💯 and going strong in the second innings 👏 Brilliant stuff from captain Shubman Gill in Birmingham! 🫡 🫡 He becomes only the third #TeamIndia captain to score hundreds in both the innings of a Test 👍 👍 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/Oxhg97fwM7… pic.twitter.com/yUkhFlurw3 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)