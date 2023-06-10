India and Australia had some history of controversial moments between them specially the 2008 series between the two is still memorable for numerous controversies between the two countries. Even the WTC 2023 final at Oval sees a big one as Shubman Gill was controversially adjudged out after Cameron Green took his catch that had enough reasons to be doubted. Several pictures from different angles showed that the ball touched the ground first. Shubman took to twitter after the game and shared one of those viral pictures through his twitter handle. 'Cheating' Fans Outrage On Twitter As Cameron Green Claims Controversial Catch to Dismiss Shubman Gill During Day 4 of IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final.

Shubman Gill Tweets Viral Picture of Cameron Green's Controversial Catch

