New Zealand speedster Matt Henry dismissed India vice-captain Shubman Gill for two runs during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. The wicket incident happened during the last ball of the third over. Speedster Matt Henry bowled a lovely nip-backer to Shubman Gill. The batter shuffled across and was beaten as the ball thudded onto the knee roll. New Zealand appealed, and the umpire raised his finger. After discussing with Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill decided to take the DRS. Sadly, the replays showed three reds, and Gill departed after scoring two runs from seven deliveries. Anushka Sharma Reacts In Disbelief After Glenn Phillips Grabs Stunning One-Handed Catch to Dismiss Virat Kohli During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Rare Failure from Shubman Gill

