Shubman Gill scored his maiden Test hundred at home as his knock helped India get to 188/2 at tea on Day 3 in the fourth Test against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 11. The young batter showed immense maturity and absorbed pressure in this knock, which also saw him play some beautiful shots on both sides of the wicket. He and Cheteshwar Pujara (42) put together 113 runs for the second wicket before Todd Murphy trapped the latter right before tea. ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Fans Greet Indian Cricket Team Players During India vs Australia 4th Test 2023 in Ahmedabad.

IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 3 Tea

Tea on Day 3 of the 4th Test@ShubmanGill (103*) and Pujara (42) stitch a fine 113 run partnership in the second session on Day 3. Scorecard - https://t.co/8DPghkwsO6 #INDvAUS @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/bsTIEWfVRz — BCCI (@BCCI) March 11, 2023

