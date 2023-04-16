Sikandar Raza was deservedly given the Man of the Match award in the Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2023. The Zimbabwe all-rounder smashed his first half-century in the IPL and it came in a winning cause with Punjab Kings beating Lucknow Super Giants by two wickets. Raza had started off slowly but picked up pace and ended with a score of 57 off 41 balls with four fours and three sixes. JioCinema To Start Charging for Content by the End of IPL 2023? Here's What the Streaming Platform Has to Say.

Sikandar Raza Wins Man of the Match

A maiden IPL fifty that produced a match-winning outcome for @PunjabKingsIPL in a last-over chase 🙌@SRazaB24 receives the Player of the Match award 👏👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/OHcd6VfDps #TATAIPL | #LSGvPBKS pic.twitter.com/vAyxu3YCbF — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)