Suryakumar Yadav is well-known for his extraordinary 360-degree range with the bat. He has displayed it very often when he has batted for India recently in the T20 format. This time, he hits a massive six to Chamika Karunaratne by pulling his short of length ball over the square leg boundary for a huge six during India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20i at Rajkot.

SKY 360! Suryakumar Yadav Smashes Chamika Karunaratne for a Huge Six

