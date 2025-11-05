Smriti Mandhana celebrated India's ICC Women's World Cup 2025 victory with a special tattoo. The India Women's National Cricket Team vice-captain enjoyed a stellar ICC Women's World Cup campaign with the bat in hand, hitting 434 runs and finishing second only behind the record-breaking Laura Wolvaardt. In a video shared by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), the India Women's National Cricket Team vice-captain was seen flaunting her tattoo, which was of the ICC Women's World Cup trophy and an Indian flag going around it. The numbers '2025' were written below the trophy. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur also got a similar tattoo of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 trophy on her arm to celebrate the historic achievement. Smriti Mandhana's Boyfriend Palash Muchhal Shows Off His 'SM18' Tattoo in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Trophy Picture With Indian Cricketer.

Smriti Mandhana Celebrates ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Win With Special Tattoo

Champions on board, ft. #WomenInBlue ✈️ 🎥 A special edition of 𝙏𝙧𝙖𝙫𝙚𝙡 𝘿𝙞𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙨 with our #CWC25 winning team as they touchdown in New Delhi 🙌#TeamIndia | #Champions pic.twitter.com/KIPMDYegJI — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) November 5, 2025

See Pic of Smriti Mandhana's Tattoo

Smriti Mandhana's new tattoo 🏆🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ghMsjWonIM — RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) November 5, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)