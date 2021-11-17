Indian women cricketers Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur shine bright at Women's Big Bash League 2021 on Wednesday. While Smriti smashed a century and went unbeaten at 114 off 64 balls for Sydney Thunder, Harmanpreet's impressive knock of 81 from 55 deliveries won it for Melbourne Renegades. Indeed, Sydney Thunder lost by just 4 runs after Harmanpreet's amazing last over put Smriti's efforts in vain. However, Smriti was awarded player of the match after her spellbinding performance with the bat.

Smriti Mandhana Got Player of the Match Award

Smriti Mandhana has equalled Ashleigh Gardner's record for the highest WBBL score ever! For her stunning century, she's the @WeberBBQAusNZ Player of the Match #WBBL07 pic.twitter.com/mcctQ1cOj8 — Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 17, 2021

Harmanpreet Kaur's Impressive Spell with Both Bat and the Ball Yielded Results for Melbourne Renegades

When you calmly bowl out the last over. @ImHarmanpreet we are lucky to have you #GETONRED pic.twitter.com/wYMx6ZbHhe — Renegades WBBL (@RenegadesWBBL) November 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)