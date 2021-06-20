Sneh Rana on Saturday became the first Indian woman and only fourth overall cricketer to score more than 50 runs and take a four-wicket haul in an innings in their debut Test match. Rana's gritty 80* helped Indian women draw the one-off Test match against England at the Bristol County Ground on Saturday.

In Women's Test cricket history since the inaugural match in December 1934, only 4 players have had the distinction of making a 50+ score and also claim a four-wicket haul in an innings in their debut match. Sneh Rana is now the latest entrant! #EngWvIndW#EngWvsIndW — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 19, 2021

