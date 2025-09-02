South Africa continue their good performances in ODIs as they defeat England by seven wickets in the first ODI at Headingley. Another good day for the South Africa bowlers with the ball in hand and they helped the Proteas secure comfortable victory. South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first. England were never able to stitch partnerships and they kept losing wickets at regular interval. After Harry Brook was dismissed run out, a collapse was triggered and England were bowled out for only 131 runs. Jamie Smith scored a half-century. Keshav Maharaj scalped four wickets while Wiaan Mulder scalped three. Chasing it, Aiden Markram dismantled the England bowlers scoring a quickfire half-century and reached the target in no time.

South Africa Defeats England By Seven Wickets in 1st ODI 2025

Defeat in Leeds. South Africa win the series opener by 7-wickets 🏏 Match Centre: https://t.co/6abVvpHvgV pic.twitter.com/ylYeqhhfwd — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 2, 2025

