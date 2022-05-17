South Africa's T20I side will return to action for the first time since the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, when they take on India in a five-match series across five venues in India from June 09 to 19. Tristan Stubbs has received his maiden Proteas call-up. Other notable selections include the exciting return of fast bowler, Anrich Nortje who has been recovering from injury since December 2021 and batters, Reeza Hendricks and Heinrich Klaasen. However, youngster Dewald Brevis aka Baby AB misses out.

South Africa Squad for India T20Is: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.

PROTEAS SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT ⚠️ Tristan Stubbs receives his maiden call-up 💪 Anrich Nortje is back 👌 India, here we come 🇮🇳 Full squad 🔗 https://t.co/uEyuaqKmXf#INDvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/iQUf21zLrB — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) May 17, 2022

