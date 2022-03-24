South Africa's match against West Indies at the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 was abandoned due to rain on Thursday, March 24. Both teams have won one point each from this clash and with this result, South Africa have qualified for the semifinals. West Indies meanwhile, have seven points and would need either India or England to lose one game, in order to boost their semifinal hopes.

See Match Result:

The South Africa-West Indies game has been abandoned due to bad weather with both teams earning one point. And with that South Africa have qualified for the #CWC22 semi-final 👏 pic.twitter.com/5W6YlIePk8 — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 24, 2022

