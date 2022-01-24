South African batswoman Lizelle Lee won the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2021. Lee, who is a right-hander, played 11 ODIs in 2021 where she ended up scoring 632 runs, which included five fifties and one hundred. Her ODI average in 2021 was 90.28.

See ICC's Tweet:

🥇 Top-ranked Women's ODI batter in the ICC Rankings, Lizelle Lee is the 2021 ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year 🙌 More 👉 https://t.co/iRwDhsGIud pic.twitter.com/wk1pNcrnon — ICC (@ICC) January 24, 2022

