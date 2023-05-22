A spectator inside the Arun Jaitley Stadium was seen flying a kite during the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2023 on Saturday, May 20. The elderly man in the stands was having a good time flying his kite when the match was going on. The video of this has gone viral on social media. David Warner Imitates Ravindra Jadeja's Sword Celebration, Teases Chennai Super Kings All-Rounder During DC vs CSK IPL 2023 Clash (Watch Video).

Spectator flies kite inside Arun Jaitley Stadium during DC vs CSK IPL 2023 match

