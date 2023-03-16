Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have released their new jersey for the upcoming edition of the T20 league. SRH's new kit features the orange and black colour predominantly. Team members Umran Malik, Washington Sundar and Mayank Agarwal feature in the promotional video of the kit unveiling.

SRH Jersey for IPL 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)