Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Harry Brook scored his maiden hundred in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Brook's century helped SRH to get a 23-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Following this, the English batter enjoyed the famous 'rosogolla' of Kolkata. Taking to Instagram, SRH trolled KKR and shared a reel of this moment. The video has already started to go viral on the internet. ‘Lot of Indian Fans……Were Slagging Me Off A Few Days Ago, Glad Could Shut Them Up’ Harry Brook After Scoring Century in KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Match.

Harry Brook Enjoys Rosogolla As SRH Trolls KKR

What Harry Brook Sees: Rosogolla

