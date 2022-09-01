Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by two wickets in a very entertaining and thrilling match to qualify for the Super 4 round in Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday, September 1. Kusal Mendis played a brilliant 60-run knock and made the most of all the reprieves he got in the game. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, Sri Lanka kept finding the boundaries with debutant Asitha Fernando the one to win it for them, with four balls to spare.

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh, Enter Super 4 Round:

