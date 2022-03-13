Sri Lanka were bowled out for 109 runs on Day 2 of the 2nd Test in Bengaluru. Jasprit Bumrah took his first five-wicket haul in India and eighth overall as the hosts registered a 143-run lead. Their previous lowest was 82 in 1990 in Chandigarh.

Sri Lanka registered their 2nd lowest total of all time against India in Test cricket. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)