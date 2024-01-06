The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI 2024 was called off due to incessant rainfall, on Saturday, January 6. The skies opened up above the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo after the fourth over of Zimbabwe's run chase with Sri Lanka having set a 274-run total. Zimbabwe were reduced to 12/2 after 4 overs when rain began at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The SL vs ZIM 2nd ODI will be played on Monday, January 8 at the same venue. Dhananjaya de Silva Named Sri Lanka's New Test Captain, Replaces Dimuth Karunaratne.

SL vs ZIM 1st ODI 2024 Abandoned Due to Rain

The first ODI has been called off due to persistent rain 🌧#SLvZIM | 📝: https://t.co/P7b5PdkXDO pic.twitter.com/W66ZDDH92x — ICC (@ICC) January 6, 2024

