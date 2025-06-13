Steve Smith had to leave the field with an injury after he suffered an injury while attempting Temba Bavuma's catch on Day 3 of the SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 final at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Friday, June 13. This incident happened in the 20th over of the run-chase when Mitchell Starc came round the wicket and Temba Bavuma got a big outside-edge with the ball heading towards the slip cordon. Steve Smith, who was standing at first slip with a helmet on, with just 14 metres away from the stumps, was caught by surprise as the ball went at him quickly. He dropped the catch but sustained an injury in the process and soon walked off the field in pain. Steve Smith stood a bit close to the stumps because a number of balls have fallen short of the slips so far in the SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 final. Australia, South Africa Players Wear Black Armbands, Observe Silence For Ahmedabad Air Plane Crash Victims Ahead of Day 3 of SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Steve Smith Leaves Field With Injury

