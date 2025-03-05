Star Australia cricketer Steve Smith announced his retirement from ODI cricket on March 5, 2025 after Australia got knocked out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 following loss against India. As Smith hung his boots from the 50-over format, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh penned down an emotional post for Smith, who was Yuvraj's teammate for Pune Warriors India in IPL. Yuvraj also wished him best for the road ahead. Steve Smith Retires From ODIs: A Look at Australian Star Batsman's Stats and Records in One-Day Internationals As He Announces Retirement.

Yuvraj Singh Pens Down Emotional Note For Steve Smith

Steve, I still remember the young lad who walked into the Pune Warriors camp back in 2012—hungry to learn, eager to prove himself. Watching you grow from strength to strength, shaping yourself into one of the greats of the game, has been nothing short of incredible. From those… pic.twitter.com/1a2FVLUWDo — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 5, 2025

