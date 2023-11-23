Steve Smith joins Josh Inglis as he also scores his half-century in the IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2023 at Vishakhapatnam but he took 40 balls to get it. He started good but lost rhythm in the middle despite trying attacking shots but despite his lack of control, he continued to find tuns and got to his half-century. Josh Inglis Scores His Maiden Half-Century in T20 Internationals, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2023.

Steve Smith Scores His Fifth Half-Century in T20 Internationals

Fifty for Steve Smith..!!! He scored 52* runs from 40 balls against India in first T20I match - A fine fifty for him. pic.twitter.com/1vyFrMiY6T — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) November 23, 2023

