Josh Inglis impresses straightaway in the 1st match of the five-match T20I series against India in Vishakhapatnam as he scores his maiden half-century in T20Is and that also in just 29 deliveries. He started his innings taking on Axar Patel and then changed his gear against Prasidh Krishana and Ravi Bishnoi. Axar Patel Hopeful Of Young Indian Side to Excel Against Australia in Five-Match T20I Series.

Josh Inglis Scores His Maiden Half-Century

Maiden T20I Fifty for Josh Inglis...!!! He smashed 53* runs from 29 balls against India in first T20I match - A brilliant fifty by him! pic.twitter.com/vm7PrV1ohy — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) November 23, 2023

