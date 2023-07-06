The third Ashes Test match will see Steve Smith play his 100th Test match for Australia. Ahead of his 100th Test match, the right-handed batsman shared a post, wherein he thanked all his well-wishers and fans for supporting him en route to his 100th test match. Taking to instagram, the Test specialist batsman, wrote, “2010-2023 has been a hell of a ride. Winning, losing, loss, hurt, triumph and loads of fun. Tomorrow I walk out for my 100th Test match. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way.” ‘100 Seconds of Steve Smith’ Cricket Australia Shares Tributary Video of Aussie Batsman Ahead of His 100th Test Match.

Steve Smith Shares Emotional Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)