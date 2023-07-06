The third Ashes Test match between England and Australia will see Steve Smith play his 100th Test match for Australia. Ahead of his 100th Test match, Cricket Australia shared a video that pays tribute to the Test Specialist. Captioning the post, Cricket Australia in its Twitter handle wrote, “ 100 seconds of Steve Smith gold, ahead of his 100th Test for Australia tonight! #Ashes”. Ashes 2023: James Anderson Dropped; Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Moeen Ali Included in England's Playing XI for 3rd Test vs Australia.

Cricket Australia Shares Tributary Video of Aussie Batsman

100 seconds of Steve Smith gold, ahead of his 100th Test for Australia tonight! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/y1JbDt3k8t — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 6, 2023

