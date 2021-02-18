Steve Smith Sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.2 Crores

RCB had an opening bid, but Delhi Capitals have entered the bidding and he is SOLD to @DelhiCapitals for 2.2Cr INR #IPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 18, 2021

