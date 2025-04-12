Sunrisers Hyderabad chase down the second-highest total in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The Hyderabad-based franchise thrashed Punjab Kings by eight wickets in the IPL 2025 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. Talking about the match, PBKS hammered 245/6 in 20 overs. Captain Shreyas Iyer played a blistering knock of 82 off 36 deliveries that guided PBKS to a monstrous total. While chasing 246 runs, SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head crushed the PBKS bowling attack with their aggressive batting display. The duo stitched a 171-run stand for the first wicket. Travis Head slammed 66 runs, whereas Abhishek played a match-winning knock of 141 runs off 55 balls with the help of 24 boundaries. Abhishek's firing century guided SRH to a much-needed victory in the IPL 2025. 'This One is for Orange Army' Abhishek Sharma Shows Paper With Special Message While Celebrating Century During SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Sunrisers Hyderabad Completed the Second-Highest Chase in IPL!

SRH complete the second highest successful run chase in IPL history 🟠🚀#IPL2025 #SRHvPBKS pic.twitter.com/28TdZQva9n — Sport360° (@Sport360) April 12, 2025

A Thrashing Win by SRH!

