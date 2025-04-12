Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma showcased his class with the bat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. The explosive batter hammered a blistering 40-ball century while chasing a huge target of 246 runs. Abhishek also stitched an opening partnership of 171 runs with Travis Head, who smashed a quickfire half-century. After Abhishek reached his century, the left-handed batter dedicated his century to "Orange Army". The stylish batter showed a paper with a special message written, "This one is for Orange Army." The video has now gone viral on social media. Abhishek Sharma Slams Second-Fastest Century for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Achieves Feat During SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match.

Heatwarming Gesture by Abhishek Sharma

