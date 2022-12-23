Harry Brook has been sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping Rs 13.25 crore at the IPL 2023 Mini Auction. The England batter was part of England's T20 World Cup 2022-winning campaign and he will play for the 2016 IPL champions in the next edition of the competition.

Phew! That was fierce 🫣 England's Harry Brook is SOLD for INR 13.25 Crore to @SunRisers W.O.W 💰#IPLAuction | @TataCompanies — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022

