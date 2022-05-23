Spinners took centre-stage for the Trailblazers but that could not stop Supernovas from scoring the highest-ever total in the Women's T20 Challenge. Hayley Matthews and Salma Khatun got three and two wickets respectively while Poonam Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad taking one apiece. For Supernovas, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur top-scored with 37 runs with useful contributions from Harleen Deol (35), Deandra Dottin (32) and Priya Punia (22).

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)