Virat Kohli took to his Instagram to laud the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) women's team after they won the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 title with an eight-wicket victory at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, March 17. Kohlis' shared a post from Royal Challengers Bangalore's official Instagram account on his Instagram story and wrote 'Superwomen' along with it. Kohli also congratulated RCB women's team captain Smriti Mandhana on video call after the match. Virat Kohli Congratulates Smriti Mandhana on Video Call After RCB Win WPL 2024 Title, Video Goes Viral.

Virat Kohli Lauds RCB Women's Team for Winning WPL 2024 Title

Virat Kohli's Instagram Story

Virat Kohli's Instagram Story (Photo credit: Instagram @virat.kohli)

