Virat Kohli Congratulates Smriti Mandhana on Video Call After RCB Win WPL 2024 Title, Video Goes Viral

Virat Kohli congratulated Smriti Mandhana after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Delhi Capitals by eight wickets to win the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 title on Sunday, March 17. The RCB bowlers orchestrated the win for the side as they bowled Delhi Capitals for just 113 runs after Meg Lanning opted to bat first. RCB won the match with three balls to spare and immediately after the win, a team official was seen holding out a phone where Kohli was on a video call and the star batter congratulated Mandhana and co for this victory. Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Win WPL 2024, Beat Delhi Capitals Women in Final by Eight Wickets.

Virat Kohli Congratulates Smriti Mandhana for RCB's WPL 2024 Title Win

Virat Kohli through Video call congratulated skipper smriti and team pic.twitter.com/0WVrpGcdYx — ` (@musafir_tha_yr) March 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)