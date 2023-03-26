Former Indian cricketers Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth visited star Indian wicketkeeper batter, Rishabh Pant ahead of IPL 2023. Pant is currently undergoing rehab after suffering a terrible accident last year. He will not be able to feature for Delhi Capitals in this season's IPL. Taking to Twitter, Suresh Raina shared a picture of him with Rishabh Pant, Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth and penned down a heartfelt message for the Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper batter. The caption of Raina's post reads, "Brotherhood is everything ..family is where our heart is..wishing our brother @RishabhPant17 (RishabhPant) the very best and fast recovery". 'Champion Is Going to Rise Again' Yuvraj Singh Meets Injured Rishabh Pant (See Pic).

Suresh Raina Visits Rishabh Pant Along With Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth

Brotherhood is everything ..family is where our heart is..wishing our brother @RishabhPant17 the very best and fast recovery @harbhajan_singh @sreesanth36 pic.twitter.com/7ngs4HKPVX — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)