India's national cricket team T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, ended his streak of not winning the toss in the T20Is. Suryakumar Yadav, who had not won a single toss in the Asia Cup 2025, continued the unwanted streak in the ongoing Australia T20I series. However, the streak finally came to an end after the Indian skipper won the toss during the IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025 in Hobart on November 2. After winning the toss, Suryakumar Yadav couldn't keep his emotions in check and celebrated. The Indian skipper did a double fist up and then hugged Australian captain Mitchell Marsh, who was also laughing. Meanwhile, the hosts are leading the five-match T20I series 1-0. The first T20I was washed out due to rain. Australia won the second by four wickets in Melbourne. India vs Australia Free Live Streaming Online, 3rd T20I 2025: How To Watch IND vs AUS Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Suryakumar Yadav Hugs Mitchell Marsh During Toss

The prayers work for #TeamIndia! 🙏😄 The coin flips in Suryakumar Yadav's favour and India will field first! 🏏#AUSvIND 👉 3rd T20I | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/JJaBX22Idf pic.twitter.com/RvSRtXfVhz — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 2, 2025

