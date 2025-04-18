Abhishek Sharma has made the note celebration quite famous in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after hitting a century in the SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 match, where the opener struck a blistering ton. However, in a funny incident during the MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match at Wankhede Stadium, Suryakumar Yadav found a chance and checked Abhishek's pocket if the opener had another 'century celebration note' or not. Abhishek looked in great touch, scoring 34 off 23 balls, which might have prompted Yadav to check the SRH batter's pocket. Check out the clip below. IPL 2025: Abhishek Sharma Confirms When He Wrote ‘This is for Orange Army’ Century Celebration Note

Suryakumar Yadav Checking Abhishek Sharma's Pocket

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)