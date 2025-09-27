After a nail-biting IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 clash which India won in super over, a light moment was spotted between two players of the nations. Sri Lanka national cricket team spinner Dunith Wellalage was hugged by the India national cricket team captain Suryakumar Yadav at the Dubai International Stadium. As the two hugged, Suryakumar Yadav placed his hand on the chest of the 22-year-old and was seen patting and cheering him constantly. Dunith Wellalage had lost his father Suranga Wellalage on September 18. His father had died of a heart attack in Colombo while he was with the Sri Lanka side in the UAE, playing in the Asia Cup 2025. India Beat Sri Lanka in Super Over Thriller in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4; Pathum Nissanka's Century in Vain As Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh Help Men in Blue Stay Unbeaten Ahead of IND vs PAK Final.

Dunith Wellalage Gets Hugged By Suryakumar Yadav

