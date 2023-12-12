Suryakumar Yadav has shown his capability in T20 cricket just after making his debut in T20Is and since then has given back-to-back good performances to race to the no 1 ICC ranking. He starts with confidence against South Africa in the 2nd T20I playing some great shots and also completes his milestone of 2000 runs in T20Is. He also becomes the fastest in terms of balls to achieve the feat as he completes 2000 runs in just 1163 deliveries. ‘Bhai Shirt Toh Wapis De Deta’ Shubman Gill Drops Hilarious Comment on Ishan Kishan’s Instagram Post.

Suryakumar Yadav Completes 2000 Runs in T20Is

Fewest balls to 2000 T20I runs: 1163 Suryakumar Yadav 1283 Aaron Finch SKY got there one team innings quicker than anyone else. Not even three years in the format, but the tag "legend" will not be out of place. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) December 12, 2023

