Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan share a very friendly bond and the two often pull each other's legs on social media. Another instance of this was seen when Gill dropped a hilarious comment on Ishan's Instagram post. In the post, the left-hander was seen in a casual outfit and wore a chequered shirt with blue and black as the colour combination. Gill took to the post and wrote, "Bhai shirt to wapis de deta," and it has gone viral with over 20,000 fans liking the comment and several others responding to it as well! As said before, this is not the first time that the two have had social media banters. ‘Thala For A Reason’ Memes Featuring MS Dhoni and His Jersey Number 7 Go Viral.

See Ishan Kishan's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishan Kishan (@ishankishan23)

Here's Shubman Gill's Comment

Shubman Gill's comment on Ishan Kishan's Instagram Post (Source: ishankishan23 @Instagram)

