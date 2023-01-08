Suryakumar Yadav is in the form of his life, and he showed a glimpse of it against Sri Lanka in the 3rd T20I by scoring a breathtaking hundred. Virat Kohli lauded the right-handed batter on Instagram for his performance in the series decider. In a video released by BCCI, Suryakumar Yadav was spotted giving a special reply after seeing the Instagram story of Virat Kohli in dressing room after the game. "Bhauuu, maza aa gaya (Brother, enjoyed it)," said Suryakumar before replying "Bhauuuu, bahut sara pyaar (Brother, lots of love). See you soon" to Virat Kohli. Hardik Pandya Admits Suryakumar Yadav's Shots and Way Of Changing Game Breaks the Morale of Bowlers.

Suryakumar Yadav Gives 'Special Reply' To Virat Kohli

Raw emotions 🎦 A Suryakumar fandom frenzy 👏🏻 A special reply to an Instagram story 😉 Unparalleled love for SKY from his fans as he signs off from Rajkot 🤗#TeamIndia | #INDvSL | @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/wYuRKMNv1L — BCCI (@BCCI) January 8, 2023

