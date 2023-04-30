Suryakumar Yadav scored his second half-century of IPL 2023 during the high-octane Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match on Sunday, April 30. The dynamic batter scored these runs in just 24 balls with seven fours and two sixes to his name. He has kept Mumbai Indians in the match with this entertaining knock. Yashasvi Jaiswal Out or Not Out? Fans Feel It Was a No Ball As Rajasthan Royals Opener Falls to a Full-Toss During MI vs RR IPL 2023 Match.

Suryakumar Yadav Scores Half-Century

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)