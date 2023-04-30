Yashasvi Jaiswal stole the show with a sensational hundred in front of a packed Wankhede Stadium as he tore apart the Mumbai Indians bowling attack single-handedly. While his innings was the biggest talking point of this Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals contest, his dismissal generated a bit of controversy. Arshad Khan dug in a bouncer and Jaiswal, going for a big shot, mistimed the ball and the bowler took a simple catch. While the umpires went for a review to check for a no-ball, it was ruled out against Jaiswal, who had to walk off for a well-made 124 off 62 balls. It was probably because his back leg was bent. But fans on social media felt that it was a no ball and that the batter should not have been out. 'Future Star of Indian Cricket' Netizens in Awe of Yashasvi Jaiswal After Rajasthan Royals Opener Scores Maiden IPL Hundred.

Not Out

Legs not bend, Yashasvi well behind the line. It is a pure no ball. Yashasvi Jaiswal is not out. #RRvsMI #MIvsRR pic.twitter.com/BsQxGApmKa — Vikram Rajput (@iVikramRajput) April 30, 2023

'How?'

How was that not a no ball? Some cases the tracker has been timed wrong, this time the TV ump judges it wrong. Either way, take nothing away from an innings for the ages. Yashasvi Jaiswal, you spectacular freak! #MIvsRR #IPL2023 — Soorya Sesha (@sooryasesha7) April 30, 2023

'Was Above Waist'

Why wasn’t that a no ball? It was above the waist, wasn’t dipping either. Unfair decision against Yashasvi Jaiswal.#MIvsRR #IPL1000 #IPL2023 — Akassh Jain🇮🇳 (@jainsahabjr) April 30, 2023

'100% No Ball'

It's a 100% no ball. The ball was a little bit above the waist and Yashasvi Jaiswal was standing inside the crease. So, it's a clear no ball. But, what the hell did the Umpires think? 😤#MIvsRR #RRvsMI #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/jvnewqbjwk — Mrityunjoy Arijitian #KKR 💜 (@Mrityunjoy_offl) April 30, 2023

'That Was No Ball'

Yashasvi Jaiswal is a superstar 💥What a player & that was a no ball — Jeban Moses (@Jeban_Moses) April 30, 2023

