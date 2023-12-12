Suryakumar Yadav continues his exceptional run of form in T20Is as he now hits a sensational half-century in the foreign conditions of South Africa during the 2nd T20I at Gqeberha. India were in trouble early after losing both their openers early, but Suryakumar's arrival changed the momentum in India's favour as he scored his fifty in just 29 deliveries. Suryakumar Yadav Completes 2000 Runs in T20 Internationals, Becomes Fastest Cricketer By Balls to Achieve Feat During IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2023.

Suryakumar Yadav Scores His 17th Half-Century in T20Is

