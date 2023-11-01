Suryakumar Yadav is not just Mr 360, he does a pretty good job behind the camera as well! The Team India batter disguised himself as a cameraman and went about interviewing fans in Mumbai ahead of the Men in Blue's encounter with Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The right-hander, who has played India's last two matches, put on a full shirt and also wore a mask and sunglasses so that no one could identify him. That worked as his teammate Ravindra Jadeja could not realise it was him. After interviewing some fans at the Marine Drive, he revealed himself to them. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: A Look at India Skipper Rohit Sharma’s Journey at Wankhede Stadium Ahead of His Homecoming For IND vs SL CWC Clash.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

