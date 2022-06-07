Mumbai's Suved Parkar completed his dream debut as he scored double century against Uttarakhand in the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 quarterfinal. Suved's double ton helped Mumbai go past the 550-run mark. Sarfaraz Khan Scores 153 During Mumbai vs Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Quarterfinal.

Suved Parkar, on his Ranji Trophy debut, scored a double hundred against Uttarakhand in the Quarter-final - one to remember, what a start to his career. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 7, 2022

